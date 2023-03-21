FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board wants the public’s input in their selection of a new superintendent.

Board members want to hear feedback from the community on topics such as what characteristics and experiences they feel are important in a new superintendent, the educational programs available in BCPS, and what they believe are the most important issues and challenges the district faces.

They have released a new survey, which is open now through April 6. It covers the School Board’s national search for “a highly qualified visionary Superintendent to lead BCPS and serve as a student-oriented, transformational leader.”

The short, 6-question survey, is available online in English, Spanish, Haitian, Creole and Portuguese.

To take the survey, visit browardschools.com/supersearch.

