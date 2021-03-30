Broward County Public Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for class of 2021

(WSVN) - A long-awaited graduation decision is in for thousands of South Florida students.

Broward County Public Schools will hold in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Each graduate will get two tickets in order to limit capacity.

Students from the district’s 48 high schools and technical colleges will get their diplomas between June 4 and 10.

No decision yet from Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.