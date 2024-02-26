HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With spring break just weeks away, Broward County officials are taking measures to manage an influx of visitors. In the wake of Miami Beach’s crackdown, cities like Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are preparing for potential challenges during the holiday season.

Over the last few weeks, Miami Beach has been public about keeping spring breakers at bay, which includes implementing some heavy restrictions like closing city parking lots, having check points on beaches, higher toll fees and even curfews. These new measures have led to concerns that the usual chaos might shift to Broward County.

While Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood beaches are typically not as rowdy as South Beach during spring break, officials are not letting their guard down.

To discourage any bad behavior, Fort Lauderdale plans to increase parking fees up to $100 a day during spring break and the city has approved higher parking violation fines, with an increased fine of $125 for expired meters.

Broward County officials are on high alert, especially during last year’s Memorial Day shooting that happened on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, which injured nine people.

In anticipation of an influx during spring break 2024, Broward County is expected to step up its security. These include higher parking fees, enhanced law enforcement presence, license plate readers and closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras.

Additionally, Fort Lauderdale is reserving the right yo close sidewalk cafes if things get hectic in the area and Hollywood Police officials said there will be a ban of alcohol, smoking, and single-use plastic, canopy and cooler rules, and prohibition of animals on the Broadwalk.

Although Miami Beach plans to “break-up” with spring break this year, places like Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are welcoming all spring breakers, but they all have to behave.

