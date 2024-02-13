MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials are outlining new laws and regulations to dismantle a decades-long tradition as March approaches.

On Tuesday, during a meeting at the Loews Hotel, located at 1601 Collins Ave., officials discussed a list of changes that will help aid in stopping the lawlessness.

Spring break at Miami Beach is infamous for its shootings, stampedes and all around bad behavior.

“We won’t tolerate disorderly conduct, unruly behavior, stampedes, shootings, loss of life,” said Miami Beach Group 3 Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez. We’re shutting the door on spring break and that’s the message that we are putting out here.”

Over the years, city leaders have tried to cut down on the chaos, but this year, the city is taking its most drastic measures yet.

“Essentially, we want to divorce ourselves from spring break,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones.

The plan to quell the spring break madness includes pumping up paid parking prices in lots and garages with prices as high as $100 a day.

“If you’re seeking to drive into Miami Beach, driving in with guns, with drugs, you won’t have a place to park,” Fernandez said. “We’re raising prices parking rates up to $100, we’re closing the garages early, sidewalk cafes will be closed early and we’ve been announcing for a year now that it’s possible that we’ll have a curfew during spring break.”

During the two busiest weekends in March, sidewalk cafes will be closed and scooter and slingshot rentals will be off limits.

Visitors to the beach can also expect several DUI checkpoints and license plate readers that will scan the causeways.

If a person’s vehicle gets towed, they are expected to pay up to double to retrieve their vehicle. There will also be security checkpoints for those who head to the beach from Ocean Drive and no one will be allowed access after 6 p.m.

“Choking down the causeways, choking down the businesses, choking down traffic, choking down parking, it’s totally anti-hospitality,” said David Wallack, owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

Wallack said that scheduling three-day concerts with international allure would have taken March in a better direction.

“Literally without a fantastic special event,” he said. “Look at what we are left with. Preparing for war.”

Just like in years past, Miami Beach Police will have help from law enforcement agencies across South Florida.

City leaders are hoping that this March passes without the madness.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.