MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Beach’s get-tough approach to spring break will soon mean no parking in some garages.

City commissioners on Wednesday voted to cut off access to visitors at four public parking garages during the busiest weekends: March 7-10 and March 14-17.

The affected facilities are located at:

Seventh Street and Collins Avenue

12th Street and Washington Avenue

13th Street and Collins Avenue

16th Street between Collins and Washington avenues

Public surface lots in the entertainment district will also be off limits.

Garages will be open for employees and residents, but they’ll need to show ID to be able to park.

Commissioners voted in favor of Ordinance R5 K, which will increase the flat parking rate to $100 on the two highest-impact weekends in March.

In addition to the $100 parking rate, there will be 6 p.m. closures in public garages and lots north of the entertainment district.

The decisions come after commissioners deliberated on potential measures, including urging Miami-Dade County to reconsider limiting eastbound traffic on the Venetian Causeway to non-residents during March’s spring break season. This traffic restriction would ease the burden on local residents.

In January, Miami Beach officials outlined methods to deter chaos during spring break, which will include security and DUI checkpoints, increased towing fees and license plate readers on East MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

