WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Approximately 300 foreign-born and newly arrived immigrants, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) high school students, are set to participate in Rally to the Tally for new Floridians starting Tuesday.

Departing from West Broward, these students will witness the legislative system in action during a four-day field trip to Tallahassee.

English Language Learners from diverse regions, including the Caribbean, Central, North and South Americas, and Europe, will engage in hands-on learning experiences.

The initiative aims to bring the democratic process to life, offering insights into the history and government of the state of Florida. Activities include visits to the state capital, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, the University of Florida, and the University of Central Florida.

Organized in collaboration with the Close-Up Foundation and funded by Title III, Part A; Enhanced Opportunities for Recently Arrived Immigrant Children; and Youth Grant, the Rally to the Tally for New Floridians is a transformative event fostering active citizenship and cultural awareness.

