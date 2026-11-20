HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida residents welcome drier weather this weekend, communities in parts of Broward County are still dealing with a wet mess as floodwaters continue to recede.

7News cameras captured calf-deep standing water in a Hollywood neighborhood, Friday morning. Some furniture was seen outside of a home.

But drivers are able to back out of their driveways and navigate these waters more easily, a considerable improvement from the severe flooding caused by torrential downpours that impacted the region earlier in the week.

But Hollywood residents like Zack remain frustrated with what’s been happening in their neighborhoods over the past couple of days.

“I live right up the street right here, man. This is just kind of what you see is what you get. Like, I can’t even drive my car out of the thing because I know it’s going to end up getting flooded out,” said Zack

Zack said the standing water forced him to find another way around home.

“Took an Uber to the gym and then back, back over here walking through,” he said.

Zack said he’s had to track through water along North 64th Avenue, where Tuesday and Wednesday’s relentless rain flooded streets and backyards and pushed water into people’s homes.

“Water was coming up from our backyard. It was completely flooded, like all the road dirt and everything, it was coming into our house and like up into my room,” he said.

Zack is hardly the only resident who’s fed up with the flooding so many days in a row.

“And when you step on [the standing water], water comes up from the bottom,” said area resident Yaday Navarrete.

Thursday brought some signs of progress as water started to slowly but surely recede.

“Walkable, we’re able to go to the store, but before, just yesterday, we could not leave our house. Like, we were, like, confined,” said area resident Rosely Verrier.

But the problems are far from over.

“We can barely flush our toilets. Everything is not going through; everything is coming up. When we try to shower, all the water comes up and spills out in the house,” said Navarrete.

There was some slight improvement in Plantation as well, after Mother Nature dumped more than a foot of rain.

“Water was about three inches up on the garage door and actually getting into the garage, where today, as you can see, it’s receded by about four or five feet,” said Raymond, a Plantation resident.

But parts of Davie and Fort Lauderdale remained underwater Thursday. Pumps and crews worked around the clock to move water out of the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The Florida Army National Guard deployed two high water vehicles to help Hollywood Fire Rescue navigate flooded areas.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy surveyed the situation outside the Preserve neighborhood off Stirling Road, where the lakes are at capacity. The city is planning to invest a billion dollars in long-term stormwater drainage, but right now, the problems are going to persist.

“[The way] in which these neighborhoods were designed, there is no outlet beyond their lakes, and so, again, once they reach capacity, a problem,” said Levy. “We have that stormwater master plan. It’s just going to take years to construct, but again, nothing is designed to handle a rain event like this.”

Crews worked into the night pumping water out of busy Stirling and North Park roads, but for the people who call this area home, it’s the worst flooding they’ve seen, and they hope the city’s solutions will happen fast.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can control how we react to it,” said Verrier.

City officials in Hollywood said they have eight additional pumps to help get all the standing water out.

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