Boil water order issued for parts of Miramar after service line break

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order is in effect for residents living in a section of Miramar.

The Miramar Utilities Department on Friday said the precautionary order applies to an area along Interstate 75 to U.S. 27 south of Miramar Parkway.

CITY OF MIRAMAR BOIL WATER ADVISORY: S. of Miramar Pkwy, E. of US27, W. of I-75 &North of the canal on the southern border of Sunset Lakes, Sunset Falls and Riviera communities (please see map). All water used for drinking, cooking, etc. or washing dishes should be boiled. pic.twitter.com/HVPXLICLHm — #OurMiramar (@CityofMiramar) April 9, 2021

Officials said a break in a service line prompted the boil water notice.

The communities affected include Riviera Isles, Nautica, Sunset Falls, Harbour Lakes and Sunset Lakes.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.