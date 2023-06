CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning is affecting thousands of residents in Coral Springs.

All Royal Waterworks customers are under a precautionary boil water notice, officials said Friday.

The advisory affects some 4,400 residents — from Wiles Road south to Northwest 40th Street, and from University Drive to Riverside Drive — until further notice.

