FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community.

The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort Lauderdale, but there bargains also help the community.

If the furniture is new, it’s 20% off; if it’s used, it’s 40% off.

The store has everything from art pieces to memory foam mattresses and even large flat-screens.

A lot of the items are brand-new, donated by corporate sponsors.

“We get these incredibly beautiful pieces that are really one-offs,” said Thor Barraclough, chief program officer for Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

But many other items are donated by neighbors, so shoppers have the chance to find some real gems.

“You just don’t know when that designer light fitting is gonna turn up, or that amazing antique, or that incredible one-of-a-kind table or chair set,” said Barraclough.

Shoppers can even find designer items, and that possibility has them raving.

“You guys have no idea. It’s like a gold mine,” said shopper Lauren Maslin.

Whether shoppers are looking for new bedding or do-it-yourself supplies, the Habitat ReStore is offering many deals. Best of all, all of the sales go toward helping people build their own homes.

“Every dollar that you spend goes back to help affordable housing and put families in homes who are working hard to get that piece of the American dream,” said Barraclough.

Shopping secondhand goods reduces waste, helping the environment.

Giving back is Habitat for Humanity’s mission, and those with the nonprofit said that’s what Thanksgiving is all about.

“Black Fridays huge for us, like any other retailer. It really makes a difference to our whole year, and so, we can actually really end up a large part of a family’s home just on that day,” said Barraclough, “so when people come in, they can really feel great that not only are they getting an amazing piece of furniture or building material or whatever, they’re changing a family’s life.”

7News is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

