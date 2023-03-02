DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Davie, leading to an hours-long street closure in the area.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of North University Drive and Northwest 33rd Street, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was covered with a yellow tarp, and a dark-colored sedan was seen just feet away.

On the other side of the roadway, first responders inspected the victim’s mangled bicycle.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene.

Police shut down University Drive southbound near Stirling Road and northbound near 33rd Street for hours while they investigated the crash. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

