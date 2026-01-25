(WSVN) - Five finalists from Broward County Public Schools were chosen out of thousands of teachers for the Teacher of the Year Award.

Each teacher showcased outstanding dedication, creativity, and leadership, and shared their thoughts on their achievements.

Doctor Saima Sanaullah teaches science at Plantation High School.

With more than 14 years of experience, she’s created big improvements in student performance by raising biology proficiency by 26 percent.

“Being an educator allows me to be in students life journey, and make an impact, every day so that they can be successful both academically as well as socially,” said Sanaullah.

Ilona Tinerino-Allen teaches first grade at Pasadena Lakes Elementary. With more than 25 years of experience, she’s created programs supporting academic growth and positive behavior.

“I come in here, I teach every day, I enjoy my students, and I would have never imagined to be able to go through what I have been, the interviews, just being showcased, for my work that I do every day,” said Tinerino-Allen.

Mabel Colon is an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Orange Brook Elementary.

Recognized for her strong commitment to student growth as well as her inclusive practices, she supports students with disabilities, mentors new teachers, and leads initiatives.

“I saw a need to help those students, who I felt, would benefit from the knowledge that I’ve developed over the years, and I just absolutely adore them, because I think they have the greatest potential,” said Colon.

Fatima de Leon Casco is a dedicated science educator and department head at James S Rickards Middle.

She’s helped increase the school’s science achievement rate by 12 percent, and an 86 percent biology end of course pass rate.

Casco said that she was motivated by gratitude.

“Something about our school population is that we give opportunities to everyone, no matter if you’re the highest achiever or maybe struggling right, you know, I am teaching all different levels,” said Casco.

Finally, Denise Moore, a literacy coach at Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Elementary in Lauderhill.

Moore is known for driving strong learning gains in English language arts and led key school improvement initiatives.

Moore always wanted to give back to the community.

“I just became a teacher because I remember my old 6th grade teacher, she was just phenomenal and I was just like ‘I just want to be like her’, I enjoyed the way she was helping us.” said Moore.

The 2026 Caliber Awards ceremony for Broward’s Teacher of the Year is set for 6 p.m. Friday, at the Broward County Convention Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.