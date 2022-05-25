CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing runaway 11-year-old girl from Coral Springs.

Taylor Rolle was last seen leaving Forest Glen Middle School on foot around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Rolle was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jean shorts, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Rolle’s whereabouts is asked to call 954-344-1800.

