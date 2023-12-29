LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a handcuffed prisoner who escaped custody in a Lauderhill neighborhood, as they continue their search for him.

7News cameras on Thursday night captured a large perimeter that units from Lauderhill and Plantation police departments set up in the area of the 3800 block of Northwest Fourth Place, just east of U.S. 441.

Investigators said the escapee, identified as 31-year-old Gerald Pendergrass, was in handcuffs when he made his escape while being walked home from a police cruiser.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter hovered above the area for an extended period of time.

Detectives said Pendergrass has short dreads and was wearing red or purple shorts.

Investigators said Pendergrass was wanted for a retail robbery in Palm Beach County and was previously arrested for breaking into several cars in North Lauderdale.

Thursday night, police did not allow vehicles or pedestrians within the perimeter and advised area residents to lock their doors, as they conducted their search. However, they came up empty.

If you have any information on the escapee’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

