NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children living inside a home in North Lauderdale were rushed to the hospital as a precaution.

It remains unknown what exactly happened at the home, but a dispatcher said something about neglect, and some neighbors were shocked, but others were not.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victim’s Unit and Child Protective Investigation Services are now investigating.

The home is located along Southwest 66th Avenue and 15th Court.

BSO deputies said they responded to the home Thursday morning as a possible domestic disturbance, shortly before 7 a.m.

“Caller is advising her daughter hit her. She’s requesting rescue, her mouth is bleeding,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

They found 16 children at the house, and at least 10 were transported by North Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as a precaution.

All appeared to be in good health.

Other children remained at the home and were seen peeping through the windows.

Deputies took a woman into custody for questioning.

Neighbors were shocked to see first responders showing up at the house.

A woman who lives two doors down said the people in the home recently moved in and was stunned to learn the number of children who live there.

“When I came outside, I saw so many ambulances, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?'” she said. “But I didn’t know so many kids were over there. It’s a shock to me.”

Eduardo Hernandez said that when he sees the young kids, they’re usually outside playing. He told 7News about one incident in which, he said, he almost ran one of them over.

“There was this one kid who ran by while the other parent just stood there watching him run by and didn’t tell him to stop and didn’t try to go get him or anything like that,” he said.

This neighbor, who didn’t want to show her face, said that when she sees the children, they’re always outside, unsupervised.

“I see two or three kids unattended,” she said. “One time, I was like, ‘Go inside, go inside.'”

She said the children were about 3 to 5 years of age.

“Very young,” she said.

BSO said the 10 children have since been released from the hospital.

Detectives have not disclosed the identity of the woman who was questioned, and they continue to investigate.

