FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was taken into police custody after they received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon and placed the school on lockdown.

According to police, they received a call at 3:30 p.m. about the armed male student at the campus. The school was then placed on a code red lockdown.

Police were able to locate the student, who police said is approximately 14 years old, and confirmed they found a gun on him.

That student was taken into custody and the firearm was secured.

No shooting occurred at the school, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

The lockdown was lifted just before 5 p.m.

