MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of top companies will be interviewing prospective employees at a job fair that is taking place in Miramar.

The Miramar Job and Career Fair is being held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center, located at 2400 Civic Place.

Among the more than 50 companies that will be on hand seeking applicants are Amazon, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Spirit Airlines, Sam’s Club and Tropical Financial Credit Union.

People looking to join the Miramar Police Department will also be able to apply at the fair.

The event, which is being hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis and sponsored by WSVN and CareerSource Broward, will also feature workshops and career counseling.

Some of the companies will also be giving opportunities to veterans and seniors looking for part-time employment, as well as people with special needs.

Paid internship positions will also be available through the Waste Pro Apprenticeship Program for people between the ages of 18 and 26.

Organizers encourage applicants to have an updated copy of their résumés ready and be prepared for one-on-one interviews.

For more information and to register, click here.

