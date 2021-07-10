FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after they evacuated terminals while they investigated a bomb threat.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of the bomb threat at around 8:49 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras rolled as BSO deputies blocked off the road leading to the airport’s entrance.

Portions of Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated as a precaution.

Drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were advised to avoid the area.

Just before 12:45 p.m., officials confirmed the terminals were secured, and deputies had reopened entry to the airport.

FLL officials encourage anyone traveling on Saturday to check with their airlines for any updated flight information.

