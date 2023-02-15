PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County schools were placed on lockdown as police investigated a possible threat that was called in at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious phone call was received just before 2 p.m.

It is unclear what the call was about exactly, but it was serious enough for both Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and neighboring Westglades Middle School to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.

@bsoparkland is working an incident in Parkland near the Coral Springs border. Please be patient, as school dismissal in the area might take a little bit longer. All students and faculty at schools are safe. pic.twitter.com/j47jVHH5em — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 15, 2023

More than an hour after the call was received, the all-clear was given at both schools and students were dismissed.

