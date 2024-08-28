FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - All bullets that struck a UPS driver who was killed after jewelry store robbers hijacked his truck and exchanged gunfire with authorities came from police officers, a newly released report states.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday released their findings about the 2019 fatal shooting of Frank Ordonez after armed men hijacked the truck and ended in a shootout with police.

The 66-page document describes gunfire and chaos in a jam-packed Miramar intersection on Dec. 5, 2019.

7Skyforce followed the scene from above as police tried to stop the fleeing truck, which carried the two jewelry store thieves and Ordonez after the UPS driver was taken hostage.

For over an hour, multiple police districts engaged in the pursuit of the truck.

The report said FDLE investigators scoured through “two red-light cameras, three survivor videos, nine cellphone videos, 54 officers’ body camera video and dozens of witness statements,” as they pieced together the events that unfolded on that day.

Investigators said that at 5:23 p.m, dispatchers told police “attention all units, do not approach the vehicle. Again, attention all units, do not approach the vehicle. The subject has shot at units multiple times.”

But 12 minutes later, on Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road, officials changed their strategy.

According to the report, officials said, “He is boxed in now. He is boxed in with all the traffic. Definitely no way out now, not for him there. Have Pines and Miramar (Police) not let any traffic through the intersection on Flamingo. Any units here, go to the intersection and stop all the traffic there. Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired. Crossfire, crossfire, crossfire. Seek cover, seek cover.”

Investigators said, “One witness is very sure that the first shots came from the subject inside the UPS truck.”

But then mayhem ensued.

According to the report, officers fired nearly 200 rounds, some of which hit Ordonez, the innocent driver.

The report said, of the rounds fired, Ordonez was hit by bullets from all four police officers that were indicted.

Both suspects, Ordonez and another driver, Richard Cutshaw, would all die from bullet wounds. Ordonez was just 27 years old.

Four Miami-Dade Police officers — Jose Mateo, Leslie Lee, Richard Santiesteban and Rodolfo Mirabal — were indicted as a result of the shootout. They all face manslaughter charges.

The pain is still unbearable for Ordonez’s family.

“I just think it’s so unfair. You guys came home to your families; we came home to nothing,” said Ordonez’s sister, Genevieve Merino.

The four officers have all pleaded not guilty and are out on bail. They will possibly face a court date next year.

