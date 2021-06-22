HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran received a military makeover.

Michelle Dingee, an Air Force veteran of Hollywood, was chosen to have her home remodeled, complete with a renovated kitchen and dining room.

Dingee enlisted in the military right after high school back in 2000 and spent 14 years as an air force combat medic.

Her home will be featured on the show “Military Makeover with Montell Willams” later this year.

“They came and assisted me in doing all these great and fabulous things with my home. I am beyond excited,” said Dingee.

“The community comes together, and it’s a way for us all to do more than just pay lip service to say thank you for your service. They actually show it,” said Williams.

Michelle said she is thankful for the opportunity.

Make sure to catch the big reveal when the episode airs.

