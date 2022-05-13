LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed by his older brother while they were fighting at their Lauderhill home, police said.

The incident took place along the 1100 block of North State Road 7, Friday morning.

Investigators said things got heated during the altercation, and the victim’s 10-year-old brother grabbed a knife and threw it, injuring his sibling.

The mother was home at the time and called 911.

7News cameras captured the boy being put into the back of an ambulance.

He was taken to Broward Medical Heath Center and is expected to be OK.

