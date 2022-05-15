FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - People at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale had the opportunity to learn about storm systems from 7Weather’s experts.

7Weather chief meteorologist Phil Ferro and meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez visited the museum on Saturday to teach future storm chasers about hurricanes.

Thank you to everyone who came out to say hello at the ⁦@wsvn⁩ Storm Center ⁦@MODSFTL⁩ for Eye of the Storm 🌀. ⁦@PhilFerro7⁩ ⁦@7Weather⁩ #flwx pic.twitter.com/ezbjx5r6Vg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2022

Guests got to test their building skills in a wind tunnel construction zone and explore other weather-related engineering challenges.

The museum teamed up with Florida International University’s International Hurricane Research Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to hold the popular annual event.

