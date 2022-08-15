FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sanders had been last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with the word “Lee” on it, dark blue pajama-type pants with Mickey Mouse on them and brown sandals.

At around 11:30 p.m., BSO detectives confirmed Sanders was located in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.