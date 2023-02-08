LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit located a missing 62-year-old man.

Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

He was found on Friday in goo health.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and green shoes.

Gore stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, is bald, has brown eyes and no teeth.

According to Gore’s family, he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.