LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill.

Six people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female.

It is not clear whether these were the suspects police had been pursuing by air and land, after four people bailed out of a car and ran into the condo.

A heavy police presence was seen at the residential building where the suspects fled into as tenants waited outside for answers.

“It came through flying,” said a witness.

“I just seen them pulled up, when they pulled up the doors opened up, and that’s when I see the police,” said another witness.

Both Miami-Dade Police and Boca Raton Police were following a blue Alfa Romeo suspected of being involved in separate crimes in their jurisdictions.

MDPD were surveilling the vehicle via helicopter in connection to a residential burglary in the Intercoastal area of Miami-Dade.

Meanwhile, a Boyton Beach detective was following the vehicle westbound on Pembroke Road in an unmarked car in connection to a robbery at the Boca Town Center Mall, Sunday.

7Skyforce captured the vehicle speeding throughout Broward County.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the Lauderhill area with four suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing inside a residential building.

Lauderhill Police assisted in surrounded the building with a perimeter in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 56th Avenue.

SWAT also responded to the scene.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

