DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six juveniles were transported to the hospital after they became sick while attending a military ball in Davie.

The ball was held at the Signature Grand Event Center, located at 6900 W State Road 84, Thursday night.

At around 11 p.m., police said, they received several 911 calls of students who allegedly overdosed.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that the students who attended the ball were from Northeast High School and Coconut Creek High School.

Students told 7News they were attending an Air Force JROTC Military Ball. They said they took to the dance floor between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

When they returned to their tables for refreshments, things took a turn.

“One moment, we were dancing in the ball and then the next moment, like an hour later, kids started throwing up,” said attendee Lorenzo Toafa, “and then other kids felt nauseous and stuff like that. I think one girl almost had a seizure.”

“When they drunk it, they instantly, like, instantly something happened,” said attendee Marques Padilla. “It, like, happened after a little while and nobody seen, ’cause we was all distracted and the lights were all off, so we were all distracted dancing. We were having fun.”

Students who attended the ball said some of the teens starting feeling strange after drinking what many assumed was water. After checking on a friend, a Northeast student said it was clear water was not the only thing in some students’ cups.

“I went to check on him. He started saying funny, embarrassing things. Then he threw up,” said attendee Earl Cayao. “That water had drugs in it. It wasn’t from the waiters.”

Students told 7News they believe it could have been other students who spiked the drinks.

“It wasn’t from the waiters, because the waiters, they were serving us before that dance was happening, and we were all drinking water, and we were all doing fine,” said Cayao.

Broward Schools officials released a statement that read, “The safety of our students is always our top priority. The District and Northeast High School administration are concerned and closely following the Davie Police investigation into what caused six students to become ill Thursday night while attending the Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie. The six Northeast High School students were transported to the hospital, where two are still being evaluated. School staff remains at the hospital to offer any necessary assistance to the students’ families.”

“I feel like it was messed up, what happened,” said Cayao. “In the moment, I was scared.”

Six students were transported to local hospitals.

BCPS says they have staff members at the hospital to offer assistance to the students’ families.

The principal of Northeast High School said four of the six students have been released from the hospital. The remaining two are expected to be released soon.

Davie Police have not specified whether or not they plan to file criminal charges in their investigation.

Police also believe the substance that was placed in the drinks was a legal substance, possibly an over-the-counter product.

