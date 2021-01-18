5-month-old dies after being found unresponsive in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after an infant died in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Terrace and 34th Street, at around 9 a.m., Monday.

First responders arrived to find a 5-month-old who was not breathing and a woman screaming hysterically about the baby being “cold.”

Officials brought the baby to North Broward Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead..

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the infant’s death.

