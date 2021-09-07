FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars have ripped off some storage units in Fort Lauderdale.

Four masked men armed with crowbars and other tools broke into Extra Space Storage along Southwest 24th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard last month.

Police said more than 40 units were hit on both floors of the building, and people’s belongings were stolen.

Officers were able to lift fingerprints and are hoping that leads to arrests.

