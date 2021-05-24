4 injured after rollover crash on Alligator Alley in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened Alligator Alley to traffic in West Broward County after a rollover crash sent four people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash along the eastbound lanes near Mile Marker 35, Monday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD captured an overturned vehicle at the scene.

One of the drivers was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

Inside the second vehicle, investigators said, were a woman and two children, ages 10 and 12. They were taken to Cleveland Clinic in Weston with minor injuries.

Troopers shut down all eastbound lanes while they investigated, causing major traffic delays.

The wreckage has since been removed from the scene, and all lanes have reopened.

