LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four men into custody following a chaotic chain of events in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police units responded to a call of a rollover crash along the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court, at around 10:10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the subjects were inside a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen in Broward County when it slammed into a tree, rolled over and hit an SUV parked outside of a home.

Homeowner Daniel Howse said he heard the vehicle before the moment of impact.

“Well, I was sitting in my garage this morning, and I heard what sounded like someone doing donuts in my street here, so I got uo to come out here to look to see who it was,” he said. “By the time I was in my front door, I had a four-door Jeep overturned and in my yard, colliding with my Cadillac, and four people scrambling around inside the car.”

Police said the subjects took off on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter, and after a search of the area, they located the subjects in a field between Northwest 51st Avenue and the Florida Turnpike.

Investigators said one of the men attempted to flee again but was apprehended by a K-9.

That subject was transported to Plantation General Hospital for treatment.

