HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to the hospital after, police said, an SUV crashed into an outdoor dining area in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along 20th Avenue, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, just after 8:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the woman driving the SUV hopped a curb and crashed into the outdoor dining area on the sidewalk.

Police said three people were struck.

A woman who was hit on the sidewalk was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver and the two other victims were transported with minor injuries.

Police are attempting to determine whether or not the driver will face any charges, as they continue to investigate.

