TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December.

According to police, when they initiated a traffic stop, the driver took off.

Two children were also in the vehicle.

As officers followed the vehicle northbound on State Road 7 from Northwest 41st Street, investigators said, the vehicle crashed on 47th Terrace and Commercial Boulevard near a Hampton Inn.

The driver then ran toward the hotel, where officers were able to catch up to him.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the suspect surrendered to police near the entrance of the Hampton Inn.

Officers with guns drawn were also seen surveying the hotel for any more potential suspects. They were able to apprehend three others.

The children’s mother was among those who were taken into custody. The children are currently under the care of their grandmother.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.