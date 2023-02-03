DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above paramedics, as they wheeled the victim into a rescue helicopter about a quarter mile away from the complex.

The child lost consciousness at one point, but he regained it as first responders rendered aid in the back of a rescue truck.

He was later seen using a tablet as he lay on the stretcher, moments before he was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center. He was conscious and alert during transport.

A woman, presumably the toddler’s mother, was seen speaking with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies next to a car parked outside a townhouse. She was visibly shaken.

