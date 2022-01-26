LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, are recovering after a chase ended in a horrific crash in Lauderhill.

The crash happened along Oakland Park Boulevard, near Pine Island Road, just before 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Alfred Richardson.

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces a list of charges, including reckless driving causing serious bodily harm.

Police said they responded to a call regarding a reckless driver along State Road 7. Witnesses said Richardson kept doing doughnuts in the middle of the intersection.

“The guy, he was doing doughnuts and circles,” one woman said. “They was trying to stop him, and he continued to do doughnuts in a circle, and he ran from them.”

“All he had to do was stop. At that moment, it would have been at most a traffic criminal offense,” said a prosecutor at Richardson’s court hearing.

A deputy on foot tried to make a traffic stop, but Richardson did not stop.

The driver hit the deputy in the process, sending him to the hospital.

A chase then ensued and ended in a multi-vehicle crash that included a BSO patrol car.

From there, a second deputy was transported to the hospital.

Richardson attempted to run from the scene on foot.

Witness Ciara Frazier said she saw the moment one of the deputies ran for help.

“When he hit the pole, he hopped out of the car, and he ran to, like, right there where the ambulance is, and he kind of collapsed,” she said.

“It’s sad; it’s really sad,” one woman said.

Officials said both deputies suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

They were both released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Another driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Oakland Park Boulevard was closed to traffic overnight but has since reopened.

Witnesses said eight cars were towed from the scene.

“That’s like eight cars that have been damaged, including [the suspect’s] car,” said Frazier.

Richardson’s bond has been set at $21,000. If he is released, he will not be allowed to drive while the case is pending, and he has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening.

