3 killed in suspected murder-suicide at Tamarac home; 3 children found at scene OK

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Tamarac that left two women and one man dead, at a home where three children were found unhurt.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting along Northwest 83rd Street, near Southgate Boulevard, just after 7:15 a.m., Saturday.

Responding deputies set up a perimeter and made contact with the caller.

“The deputies were then able to identify a bedroom where three children, ages 4, 8 and 11, were located,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard.

Deputies then acted quickly to safely remove the children from inside, helping them escape through a bedroom window.

Surveillance video captured the moment a SWAT team went into the residence with their guns drawn.

“The Broward Sheriff Office SWAT team made entry into the house and located one adult male and one adult female who were deceased on scene,” said Prichard.

Officials said they also found another woman badly injured. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

While investigators have not identified the victims, Jimmy Chrisphonte, who responded to the scene identified the male victim as Clody Sylverne, adding that he was like a brother to him.

“He was my best friend,” he said as he held back tears.

Chrisphonte said the women who were found inside the home were Sylverne’s wife and mother-in-law.

“I don’t know. This is very hard. He is a good guy, to be honest, good guy,” he said.

Jean Williams, one of Sylverne’s co-workers, also showed up to the scene after, he said, he heard what happened while at work.

“Everybody was crying, so everybody stopped working completely,” he said.

After checking for any injuries, officials took the children to a safe location. They have met with victim advocates and treatment specialists.

Officials continue the investigate the shooting.

