3 ducklings pulled from sewer drain in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three ducklings that became trapped in a sewer drain in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek-Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the trapped birds in the area of Carambola Circle North, near 43rd Avenue, Sunday.

Firefighters were able to pull the ducklings to safety.

Video recorded shortly after showed the trio waddling toward their mother.

The ducklings showed no signs of injuries.

