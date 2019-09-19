3 cars burglarized in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a subject involved in a car burglary in the Pembroke Pines neighborhood of Estancia.

The burglaries occurred in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 191st Terrace Friday, Sept. 13.

Surveillance footage captured an unknown black male subject, whom police describe as standing 6 feet, 11 inches and weighing 200 pounds, entering an unlocked car and removing property from inside.

On 9/13/19 three vehicles were burglarized by an unknown black male suspect (6'1", 200 lbs) within the Estancia community. Entry was made via unlocked doors. RESIDENTS: Never leave valuables unattended in your vehicle, and always lock your doors!

If you have any information regarding the auto burglaries and/or the identity of the subject, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225. You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

