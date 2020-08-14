3 boaters rescued from capsized boat in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three boaters had a rough day on the water off Fort Lauderdale.

A boat started taking on water and turned over, trapping the trio on board underneath.

They said if it wasn’t for another boater who initially spotted them, the situation could’ve ended differently.

“We’re all still alive, and none of us got hurt and all went well,” said one of the boaters. “The Coast Guard and all, they all did their job, but the main guy, a passerby, that picked us up, did the right thing.”

Broward Fire Rescue crews brought the three back to shore as their vessel sank.

