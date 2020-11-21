29-year-old man missing in Margate found safe

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 29-year-old man who went missing in Margate.

Police said Enderlin Rene Leonce was last seen leaving his residence by his father at 190 SW 74th Terrace, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Leonce stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair in a short afro style, long beard and brown eyes.

He had been last seen wearing a blue hat, a gray and blue T-shirt, gray running shorts and black shoes.

Police found Leonce in good health.

