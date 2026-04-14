DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old Dania Beach man was shot and killed Friday night following an altercation with several people, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Cardal Wyche III was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center following the shooting near the 800 block of Northwest Second Street at approximately 9:14 p.m.

Wyche was pronounced dead thirty minutes later.

According to investigators, Wyche was shot after an altercation with multiple individuals.

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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