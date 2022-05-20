FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders unveiled a brand-new $20 million YMCA of South Florida facility in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, Friday afternoon.

“It’s a 65,000-square-foot facility, and it’s open to everybody,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “It’s a great time for everyone to come together.”

The four-story building has a fully equipped fitness center, pool, preschool and many more amenities.

“We have a black box theater for performing arts. We’ve got retail space along the fray,” said Sheryl Woods, president of YMCA of South Florida. “Holy Cross, a pharmacy, will be moving into this location, a food hub to bring access to healthy fruits and vegetables, and Broward College on the top floor to bring education with the potential of jobs.”

The center was built on historical ground. It stands on the former site of the first hospital for Black residents in Broward County, co-founded by Dr. Von Mizell.

