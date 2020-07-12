2 teen girls injured in Lauderhill shooting; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the person responsible for a shooting in Lauderhill that sent two teenage girls to the hospital.

Lauderhill Police units responded to Florida Medical Center after hospital officials reported they were treating two patients with gunshot wounds, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victims where in parking lot in the area of Northwest 17th Court and 73rd Street at around 5 a.m. when a male subject approached them, opened fire and fled.

Officials said one of the teens suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was stabilized at Florida Medical Center before being transferred to Broward Health Medical Center. The 14-year-old is listed in serious condition.

The other victim sustained one gunshot wound and is being treated at Florida Medical Center. The 16-year-old is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

