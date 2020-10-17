2 men injured in double shooting at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Miramar that resulted in two people getting injured and taken to the hospital.

The double shooting occurred at Luma Apartments near Northwest 57th Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, the shooting was not random as it stemmed from an argument between the two victims and gunmen who knew each other.

The men were apparently in their cars at the time of the shooting, and one of the cars crashed through one of the gates outside of the apartment building.

Both men were transported to the hospital. 7News cameras captured one of the ambulances arriving at Memorial Regional Hospital and admitting one of the victims.

Both victims are expected to survive.

