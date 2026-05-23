FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left two victims hospitalized after an altercation in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The incident happened late Friday evening near Northwest Sixth Street and 12th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police say that two men had an altercation, leading to guns being drawn.

One victim was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the upper torso.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating.

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