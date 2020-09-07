2 hospitalized after boat crashes into low bridge in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a boat crashed into a low bridge in Pompano Beach.

The boat slammed into the bridge at the Pompano Canal at Pine Drive and Southeast Sixth Terrace, Monday.

One of the witnesses, who asked not to be identified, said the boater paid no mind to the speed limit before going under the bridge.

“It was like a big crash, a big boom,” he said. “Apparently, they didn’t bother reading the scale on the side of the bridge, or they don’t know. First of all, they should know as a boat owner how much clearance they need to get under the bridge.”

The boat was tightly wedged underneath the bridge, and what appeared to be Good Samaritans helped dislodge it.

“Just like anything else, when you’re going through and you stop suddenly, there could be whiplash … Who knows? I don’t know,” the witness said.

The injuries the boaters sustained are most likely not life-threatening.

An experienced boater who spoke to 7News said that there was no way the boat would’ve smashed into the bridge the way it did unless it was going at a very high rate of speed. He said most boaters would know exactly what the clearance is and how slow they would need to go before making the clearance.

