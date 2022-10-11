SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after both of her precious animals were found after running from a frightening car accident.

Angel and Sparkle are now both recovered.

Just before 6 p.m., Tuesday, Angel was recovered from the wooded area she fled into, Saturday night. She was found hurt and will be checked out by a vet.

Sparkle, meanwhile, is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming around the neighborhood, about two miles from the crash site.

Sparkle’s owner was able to hear that her dog was found safe, Tuesday.

The black labrador mix first went missing Saturday night.

“Very slowly with a lot of calm, we went towards her, and immediately when we touched her, she was just like giving kisses and licking, it seems like she comes from a very lovable family, and you can see that from first glance,” Helena Nunez said.

But Sparkle has been in good hands at Bruno Happy Dogs.

“So, our first piece of information, of course, was the collar that had her name and the phone number, so we first contacted that,” Nunez said.

Sparkle’s owner, Gwen McClellan, did not answer their call because she is in the hospital recovering from a bad crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened along Sheridan Street, near Northwest 130th Avenue.

Her four dogs were with her in the van. Two were recovered, but her two labradors mixes, Angel and Sparkle, ran off.

“I want to find my babies and bring them back home. They’ve never been away from me,” McClellan said as she fought back tears.

After watching her story on 7News, Nunez said they made the connection.

“Hi, Gwen, how are you? I’m calling from Bruno Happy Dogs. We just want to let you know that Sparkle is with us,” Nunez said.

7News was there when she told McClellan that Sparkle had been found and is safe.

“I really thank you very much, I really really do. I don’t know what to say. I’m just so happy they found her,” McClellan said on the phone.

They told McClellan that they are happy to take care of Sparkle as she recovers.

“Beyond the accident, losing your four dogs, we believe it might have been the biggest pain,” Nunez said, “so if we can just help her by taking Sparkle for the moment, that’s what gives us the most tranquility knowing that we can provide for Sparkle, at least for the moment, a place that she’s safe, and beyond that that she’s happy and well taken care of.”

McClellan told 7News she is grateful that Bruno Happy Dogs will be able to house Sparkle for now.

