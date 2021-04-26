2 arrested, charged in shooting outside Bass Pro Shops that injured officer

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a shooting outside a Dania Beach store that left an officer injured.

According to investigators, shots were fired during a cocaine operation on Friday outside the Bass Pro Shops in Davie Beach.

A Plantation Police officer who was working with the task force between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was shot in the arm and bulletproof vest.

Authorities later took Horvin McKenzie and David Jonathan Ventura into custody. They are accused of having two kilos of cocaine with a street value of about $64,000.

McKenzie and Ventura face several charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.