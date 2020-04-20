1st graders make video montage honoring Broward hospital workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at an elementary school in Fort Lauderdale posed for the cameras to express their gratitude for Broward County’s front line workers.

First grade pupils at Floranada Elementary School put together a video montage, released Monday, dedicated to the county’s hospital workers.

The clip consists of a series of pictures where students show off their drawings and other artwork thanking doctors and nurses for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video ends with the caption, “Thank you for everything you are doing for the community!”

