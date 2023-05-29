LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a group of migrants into custody after they were spotted near Lighthouse Point.

According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, 19 migrants arrived in South Florida on board a 40-foot boat, Sunday.

Investigators said 18 of the migrants are from Haiti and one is from the Dominican Republic.

As of Sunday night, the group remains in federal custody.

